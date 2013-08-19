* Castor seed future September contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,427.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,425.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,620.00 High 3,625.00 Low 3,524.00 Close 3,529.00 Previous close 3,606.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 30,000-0,31,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,703 versus 645-0,697 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,620.00 At 1210 local time 3,585.00 Previous close 3,606.00