* Castor seed future market remain closed today. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,427.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,427.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 000.00 High 000.00 Low 000.00 Close 000.00 Previous close 3,535.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future market remain closed today. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 22,000-23,000 versus 30,000-31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 645-695 versus 650-703 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open ---.00 At 1210 local time ---.00 Previous close 3,535.00