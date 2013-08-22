* Castor seed September contract improved due to speculative buying. December contract opened today which witnessed weakness due to bear selling at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,422.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,427.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open 3,572.00 3,809.00 High 3,637.00 3,815.00 Low 3,560.00 3,765.00 Close 3,574.00 3,765.00 Previous close 3,535.00 ---- -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 30,000-0,31,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 645-0,699 versus 645-0,695 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,572.00 At 1210 local time 3,628.00 Previous close 3,535.00