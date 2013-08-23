* Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 30,000-0,31,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,702 versus 645-0,699 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,580.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,585.00 Previous close 3,765.00 3,574.00