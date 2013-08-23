BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 30,000-0,31,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,702 versus 645-0,699 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,580.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,585.00 Previous close 3,765.00 3,574.00
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-