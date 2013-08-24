* Castor seed future September contract increased smartly in the early
trades due to speculative buying.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
32,000-0,33,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
655-0,705 versus 650-0,702 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open n.q. 3,636.00
At 1210 local time n.q. 3,688.00
Previous close 3,793.00 3,608.00