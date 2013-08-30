* Castor seed future September contract declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,452.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,452.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,730.00 High 3,737.00 Low 3,711.00 Close 3,711.00 Previous close 3,825.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:57 30Aug13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 30 * Castor seed future September contract declined sharply in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 45,000-0,46,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 700-0,720 versus 680-0,715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,730.00 At 1210 local time 3,711.00 Previous close 3,825.00 ***** All other markets remain closed today on account of Janmasthami festivals. Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 30 August 2013 15:57:19RTRS {C}ENDS