* Castor seed future September contract dropped further due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,452.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,452.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open 3,660.00 3,884.00 High 3,699.00 3,884.00 Low 3,630.00 3,875.00 Close 3,685.00 3,884.00 Previous close 3,711.00 3,793.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract dropped further in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 50,000-51,000 versus 40,000-41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-710 versus 700-720 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,660.00 At 1210 local time 3,687.00 Previous close 3,711.00