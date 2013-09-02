* Castor seed September contract increased due to bear short covering at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,452.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,452.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open 3,695.00 n.q. High 3,791.00 n.q. Low 3,640.00 n.q. Close 3,791.00 n.q. Previous close 3,685.00 3,884.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:01 02Sep13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Sep 02 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 04,000-0,05,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,705 versus 680-0,710 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,695.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,678.00 Previous close 3,884.00 3,685.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 02 September 2013 14:01:48RTRS {C}ENDS