* Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 55,000-0,56,000 versus 04,000-0,05,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 675-0,730 versus 660-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,850.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,898.00 Previous close 3,884.00 3,791.00