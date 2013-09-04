* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit seelling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 65,000-0,66,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,740 versus 675-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,860.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,823.00 Previous close 4,000.00 3,881.00