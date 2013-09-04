* Castor seed September-December contracts declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,647.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,595.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open 3,860.00 4,010.00 High 3,865.00 4,040.00 Low 3,769.00 3,970.00 Close 3,784.00 3,980.00 Previous close 3,881.00 4,000.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:05 04Sep13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Sep 04 * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit seelling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 65,000-0,66,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,740 versus 675-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,860.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,823.00 Previous close 4,000.00 3,881.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 04 September 2013 14:05:42RTRS {C}ENDS