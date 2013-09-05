* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a weak note, firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 56,000-0,57,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,720 versus 680-0,740 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,760.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,786.00 Previous close 3,980.00 3,784.00