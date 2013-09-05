* Castor seed September-December contracts improved due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,537.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,647.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open 3,760.00 4,005.00 High 3,840.00 4,021.00 Low 3,725.00 4,000.00 Close 3,815.00 4,020.00 Previous close 3,784.00 3,980.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:13 05Sep13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Sep 05 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a weak note, firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 56,000-0,57,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,720 versus 680-0,740 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,760.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,786.00 Previous close 3,980.00 3,784.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 05 September 2013 13:13:24RTRS {C}ENDS