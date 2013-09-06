* Castor seed September-December contracts dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,602.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,537.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open 3,806.00 3,990.00 High 3,810.00 3,996.00 Low 3,747.00 3,985.00 Close 3,779.00 3,994.00 Previous close 3,815.00 4,020.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:09 06Sep13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- September 06 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 50,000-0,51,000 versus 56,000-0,57,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 685-0,725 versus 700-0,720 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,806.00 At 1220 local time 3,800.00 Previous close 3,815.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 06 September 2013 13:09:23RTRS {C}ENDS