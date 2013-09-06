* Castor seed September-December contracts dropped due to profit selling from
bull operators at higher level.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,602.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,537.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract Dec. Contract
Open 3,806.00 3,990.00
High 3,810.00 3,996.00
Low 3,747.00 3,985.00
Close 3,779.00 3,994.00
Previous close 3,815.00 4,020.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
13:09 06Sep13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- September 06
* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to profit
selling from bull operators at higher level.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
50,000-0,51,000 versus 56,000-0,57,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
685-0,725 versus 700-0,720 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,806.00
At 1220 local time 3,800.00
Previous close 3,815.00
