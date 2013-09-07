* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,675-0,716 versus 0,685-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,777.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,750.00 Previous close 3,994.00 3,779.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- September 07 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.20 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sep. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1220 local time n.q. Previous close ------