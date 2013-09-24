* Castor seed December contract dropped further due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,447.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,490.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open n.q. 3,675.00 High n.q. 3,692.00 Low n.q. 3,620.00 Close n.q. 3,670.00 Previous close 3,600.00 3,709.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:57 24Sep13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Sep 24 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 25,000-0,26,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,698 versus 655-0,712 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,675.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,651.00 n.q. Previous close 3,709.00 3,600.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- September 24 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 24 September 2013 15:57:24RTRS {C}ENDS