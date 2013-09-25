* Castor seed December contract improved due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,410.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,447.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open n.q. 3,667.00 High n.q. 3,730.00 Low n.q. 3,640.00 Close n.q. 3,714.00 Previous close 3,600.00 3,670.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:30 25Sep13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Sep 25 Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-September 25 * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 17,000-0,18,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 645-0,692 versus 650-0,698 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,667.00 n.q. At 1225 local time 3,673.00 n.q. Previous close 3,670.00 3,600.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 25 September 2013 15:30:49RTRS {C}ENDS