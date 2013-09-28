* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
08,000-0,09,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
655-0,705 versus 650-0,700 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,700.00 n.q.
At 1225 local time 3,746.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,704.00 3,600.00