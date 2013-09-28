* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 08,000-0,09,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 655-0,705 versus 650-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,700.00 n.q. At 1225 local time 3,746.00 n.q. Previous close 3,704.00 3,600.00