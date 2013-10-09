* Castor seed December contract lost its early gain and ended on a weak note due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,465.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,435.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,770.00 High 3,845.00 Low 3,750.00 Close 3,760.00 Previous close 3,778.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:12 09Oct13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Oct 09 * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 15,000-0,16,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 654-0,710 versus 645-0,703 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,770.00 At 1215 local time 3,800.00 Previous close 3,778.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 09 October 2013 15:12:59RTRS {C}ENDS