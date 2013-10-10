* Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 21,000-0,22,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,705 versus 654-0,710 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,760.00 At 1215 local time 3,812.00 Previous close 3,760.00