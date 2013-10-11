* Castor seed future December contract firmed uo in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 20,000-0,21,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 655-0,715 versus 650-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,790.00 At 1215 local time 3,813.00 Previous close 3,803.00