* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 22,000-0,23,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,712 versus 655-0,715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,806.00 At 1215 local time 3,872.00 Previous close 3,812.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- October 12 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m.