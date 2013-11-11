* Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,33,000-0,34,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,655-0,705 versus 0,655-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,744.00 At 1215 local time 3,712.00 Previous close 3,740.00