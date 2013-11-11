* Castor seed December contract increased smartly due to heavy demand from speculators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,475.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,477.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,744.00 High 3,854.00 Low 3,702.00 Close 3,854.00 Previous close 3,740.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:33 11Nov13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 11 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,33,000-0,34,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,655-0,705 versus 0,655-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,744.00 At 1215 local time 3,712.00 Previous close 3,740.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 11 November 2013 14:33:01RTRS {C}ENDS