* Castor seed December contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a slightly firm note due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,580.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,475.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,890.00 High 3,914.00 Low 3,855.00 Close 3,857.00 Previous close 3,854.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:30 12Nov13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 12 * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,665-0,720 versus 0,655-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,890.00 At 1225 local time 3,883.00 Previous close 3,854.00