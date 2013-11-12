BRIEF-Ishan Dyes and Chemicals updates on plans to increase pigment blue production capacity
* Says management has charted out expansion and modernization plan to increase pigment blue production capacity by 960 MT p.a.
* Castor seed December contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a slightly firm note due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,580.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,475.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,890.00 High 3,914.00 Low 3,855.00 Close 3,857.00 Previous close 3,854.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:30 12Nov13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 12 * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,665-0,720 versus 0,655-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,890.00 At 1225 local time 3,883.00 Previous close 3,854.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 12 November 2013 13:30:05RTRS {C}ENDS
* Worries over political tensions support gold prices * Spot gold may hit $1,241/oz -technicals * SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.21 percent on Monday * Silver touches over 2-wk lows in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 11 Gold edged up on Tuesday as rising political tensions over North Korea and the Middle East buoyed safe-haven demand for the metal. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,257.88 per ounce by 0744 GMT,