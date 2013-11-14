* Castor seed future December contract eaed in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,43,000-0,44,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,675-0,735 versus 0,670-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,895.00 At 1225 local time 3,884.00 Previous close 3,889.00