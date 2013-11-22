* Castor seed future December contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a firm note on speculative buying at lower level.March contract opened today which showed firm trend due to speculaative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,620.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,650.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 3,927.00 4,099.00 High 3,937.00 4,132.00 Low 3,896.00 4,095.00 Close 3,924.00 4,130.00 Previous close 3,921.00 ----- -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-November 22 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,740 versus 0,680-0,744 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,927.00 At 1225 local time 3,914.00 Previous close 3,921.00