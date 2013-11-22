* Castor seed future December contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a firm
note on speculative buying at lower level.March contract opened today which
showed firm trend due to speculaative buying.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,620.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,650.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Open 3,927.00 4,099.00
High 3,937.00 4,132.00
Low 3,896.00 4,095.00
Close 3,924.00 4,130.00
Previous close 3,921.00 -----
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-November 22
* Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to
selling pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,670-0,740 versus 0,680-0,744 previous
Dec. Contract
Today's open 3,927.00
At 1225 local time 3,914.00
Previous close 3,921.00