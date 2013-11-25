* Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,53,000-0,54,000 versus 0,43,000-0,44,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,685-0,757 versus 0,675-0,753 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 3,972.00 n.q. At 1235 local time 3,962.00 n.q. Previous close 3,978.00 4,207.00