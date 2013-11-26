* Castor seed future December contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. March contract firmed up on speculative buying interest. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,667.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,682.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 3,905.00 4,160.00 High 3,955.00 4,165.00 Low 3,893.00 4,150.00 Close 3,899.00 4,150.00 Previous close 3,905.00 4,141.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:42 26Nov13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- NOV 26 * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,53,000-0,54,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,675-0,752 versus 0,685-0,757 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 3,905.00 n.q. At 1225 local time 3,940.00 n.q. Previous close 3,905.00 4,141.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 26 November 2013 14:42:37RTRS {C}ENDS