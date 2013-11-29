* Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,697-0,775 versus 0,685-0,770 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 4,015.00 n.q. At 1225 local time 4,023.00 n.q. Previous close 4,030.00 4,325.00