* Castor seed future December-March contracts dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,802.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,757.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 4,015.00 4,327.00 High 4,042.00 4,327.00 Low 3,980.00 4,280.00 Close 3,987.00 4,281.00 Previous close 4,030.00 4,325.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:51 29Nov13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 29 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,697-0,775 versus 0,685-0,770 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 4,015.00 n.q. At 1225 local time 4,023.00 n.q. Previous close 4,030.00 4,325.00