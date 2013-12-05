* Castor seed future December-March contracts eased due to profit selling
from bull operators.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,800.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,740.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Open 3,960.00 4,270.00
High 3,977.00 4,272.00
Low 3,930.00 4,270.00
Close 3,939.00 4,272.00
Previous close 3,960.00 4,285.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
14:19 05Dec13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Dec 05
* Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit
selling from bull operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,690-0,785 versus 0,685-0,775 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Today's open 3,960.00 n.q.
At 1225 local time 3,952.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,960.00 4,285.00
Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/