* Castor seed future December-March contracts increased smartly due to heavy speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,812.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 3,935.00 4,247.00 High 4,025.00 4,370.00 Low 3,918.00 4,245.00 Close 4,016.00 4,370.00 Previous close 3,939.00 4,272.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:58 06Dec13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Dec 06 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,38,000-0,39,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,700-0,780 versus 0,690-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open 3,935.00 n.q. At 1155 local time 3,925.00 n.q. Previous close 3,939.00 4,272.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 06 December 2013 13:58:25RTRS {C}ENDS