* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,61,000-0,62,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,745-0,792 versus 0,745-0,790 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 4,225.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,233.00 Previous close 4,110.00 4,223.00