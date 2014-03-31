Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 25, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 25 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,765-0,785 versus 0,771-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 4,236.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,225.00 Previous close 4,110.00 4,235.00
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 25 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 25 Apr.25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.