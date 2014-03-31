* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,765-0,785 versus 0,771-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 4,236.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,225.00 Previous close 4,110.00 4,235.00