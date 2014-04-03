* Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a weak note, firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,72,000-0,73,000 versus 0,52,000-0,53,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,796 versus 0,750-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 4,233.00 At 1215 local time 4,239.00 Previous close 4,237.00