MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Castor seed future June contract moved down further due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,952.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,985.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 4,233.00 High 4,251.00 Low 4,184.00 Close 4,186.00 Previous close 4,237.00
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M