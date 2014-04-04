* Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a weak note, firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,72,000-0,73,000 versus 0,52,000-0,53,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,796 versus 0,750-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 4,233.00 At 1215 local time 4,239.00 Previous close 4,237.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- April 03 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Apr. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------