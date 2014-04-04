BRIEF-India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
* Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a weak note, firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,72,000-0,73,000 versus 0,52,000-0,53,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,796 versus 0,750-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 4,233.00 At 1215 local time 4,239.00 Previous close 4,237.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- April 03 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Apr. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------
* Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4