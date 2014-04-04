BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank says actively looking at several inorganic options
* Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4
* Castor seed future June contract eased further due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,920.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,952.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 4,180.00 High 4,185.00 Low 4,143.00 Close 4,171.00 Previous close 4,186.00
* Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4
Apr 25 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16414.40 NSE 48984.10 ============= TOTAL 65398.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M