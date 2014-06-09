* Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a weak note, firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,62,000-0,63,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,775 versus 0,720-0,775 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,982.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,994.00 n.q. Previous close 3,991.00 4,270.00