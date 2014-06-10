BUZZ-India's TCS comes off early lows but concerns remain about outlook
** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain up to 1.73 pct, coming off an early fall of 2.43 pct
* Castor seed future June-September contracts improved due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,837.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,825.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 4,000.00 4,322.00 High 4,043.00 4,322.00 Low 3,988.00 4,281.00 Close 3,993.00 4,281.00 Previous close 3,986.00 4,266.00
** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain up to 1.73 pct, coming off an early fall of 2.43 pct
Apr 19 Details of outstanding securities issued by Indian state governments (Part III): ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Issued on Maturity Issue size 6-month Wtd Avg date date crore in crore coupon rupees Yld SIKKIM 08.20%, 2017 21-Sep-07 21-Sep-17 112.1050 04.60 8.1991