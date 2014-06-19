* Castor seed future September contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,062.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,000.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 0,000.00 4,530.00 High 0,000.00 4,568.00 Low 0,000.00 4,512.00 Close 0,000.00 4,534.00 Previous close 4,101.00 4,436.00