EM ASIA FX-Rupiah slips on Jakarta election result; other Asian currencies lower

(Adds details, updates prices) * Indonesian rupiah slips after Jakarta elections * Incumbent Jakarta governor loses by big margin * Jakarta election won't have sustained impact on IDR - analysts * Most other Asian currencies down By Aparajita Saxena April 20 Indonesian rupiah, the biggest loser among Asian currencies, fell 0.26 percent to trade at 13,330 on Thursday when polls showed that Basuki Tjahaja Purnama lost his bid for re-election as governor of Jak