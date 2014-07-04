* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,84,000-0,85,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,850 versus 0,780-0,855 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,570.00 At 1210 local time 4,541.00 Previous close 4,597.00