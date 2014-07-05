* Castor seed future market remain closed on account of weekly holiday. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,84,000-0,85,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,840 versus 0,770-0,850 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 0,000.00 At 1210 local time 0,000.00 Previous close 4,542.00