BRIEF-BASF India enters india crop protection market for rice
* BASF India Ltd says BASF enters India crop protection market for rice Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kmbCAc) Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future September contract lost its early gain and ended on a weak note due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,200.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,200.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,570.00 High 4,609.00 Low 4,527.00 Close 4,531.00 Previous close 4,542.00 * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,852 versus 0,770-0,840 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,570.00 At 1210 local time 4,581.00 Previous close 4,542.00
MUMBAI, Jan 24 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, above analyst estimates, due to higher interest and fee income.
Castor seeds Spot prices -January 24 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,720-0,765 versus 0,725-0,770 previous.