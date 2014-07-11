* Castor seed future September contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,150.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,162.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 4,455.00 High 4,471.00 Low 4,428.00 Close 4,465.00 Previous close 4,461.00 -------------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,775-0,850 versus 0,770-0,845 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,462.00 At 1215 local time 4,513.00 Previous close 4,465.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- July 11 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Today's open n.q.