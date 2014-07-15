* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,38,000-0,39,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,835 versus 0,770-0,848 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,420.00 At 1215 local time 4,398.00 Previous close 4,414.00