* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,810 versus 0,770-0,810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,316.00 At 1215 local time 4,295.00 Previous close 4,316.00