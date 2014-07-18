UPDATE 3-Indian businessman Mallya granted bail in London extradition hearing
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,810 versus 0,770-0,810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,316.00 At 1215 local time 4,295.00 Previous close 4,316.00
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
Apr 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26375.10 NSE 47220.50 ============= TOTAL 73595.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M