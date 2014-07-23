* Castor seed future September contract dropped sharply due to selling pressure
from bear operators.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,012.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,975.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Open 4,291.00
High 4,307.00
Low 4,199.00
Close 4,216.00
Previous close 4,282.00
* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to
lack of speculative buying enquiries.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,750-0,810 versus 0,760-0,810 previous
Today's open 4,283.00
At 1215 local time 4,281.00
Previous close 4,282.00